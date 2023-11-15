Will Leon Draisaitl light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

  • In five of 14 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Islanders 4 1 3 18:59 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:52 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:36 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:41 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:58 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 2 0 2 24:55 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 2 0 2 22:38 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 2 0 2 23:41 Home L 3-2 OT

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

