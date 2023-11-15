The Edmonton Oilers, with Leon Draisaitl, will be in action Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. There are prop bets for Draisaitl available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 21:45 on the ice per game.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in five of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Draisaitl has a point in nine games this season (out of 14), including multiple points six times.

Draisaitl has an assist in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Draisaitl goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Draisaitl has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 14 Games 5 19 Points 6 6 Goals 0 13 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.