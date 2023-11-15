Will Louie Belpedio Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 15?
Should you wager on Louie Belpedio to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Louie Belpedio score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Belpedio stats and insights
- Belpedio has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Belpedio has no points on the power play.
- Belpedio's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
