Should you wager on Louie Belpedio to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Louie Belpedio score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Belpedio stats and insights

  • Belpedio has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Belpedio has no points on the power play.
  • Belpedio's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

