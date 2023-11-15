Can we expect Mathew Barzal lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:12 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 21:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:05 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

