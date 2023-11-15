The New York Islanders, with Mathew Barzal, will be on the ice Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Barzal in that upcoming Islanders-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Barzal has averaged 19:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In three of 14 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 14 games this year, Barzal has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Barzal has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 14 games played.

Barzal's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 10 Points 6 3 Goals 2 7 Assists 4

