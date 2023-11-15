Mathew Barzal Game Preview: Islanders vs. Canucks - November 15
The New York Islanders, with Mathew Barzal, will be on the ice Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Barzal in that upcoming Islanders-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Mathew Barzal vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Barzal Season Stats Insights
- In 14 games this season, Barzal has averaged 19:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- In three of 14 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In nine of 14 games this year, Barzal has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Barzal has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 14 games played.
- Barzal's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Barzal Stats vs. the Canucks
- The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|14
|Games
|2
|10
|Points
|6
|3
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|4
