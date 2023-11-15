Will Matt Martin Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 15?
Should you wager on Matt Martin to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Martin stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Martin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Martin has no points on the power play.
- Martin averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Martin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:05
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|5:31
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|L 3-1
Islanders vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
