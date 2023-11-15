Should you wager on Matt Martin to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Martin stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Martin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • Martin has no points on the power play.
  • Martin averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Martin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:29 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:05 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:24 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

