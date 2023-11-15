The Philadelphia Flyers, with Morgan Frost, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. There are prop bets for Frost available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Frost vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost's plus-minus this season, in 8:10 per game on the ice, is +4.

Through eight games played this season, Frost has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Frost has tallied point in two of eight games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Frost has had an assist in one of eight games this year.

Frost has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25% of Frost going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Frost Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 8 Games 5 3 Points 3 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.