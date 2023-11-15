For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Noah Cates a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cates stats and insights

  • Cates has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Cates has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Cates recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:30 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:21 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:59 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

