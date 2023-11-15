Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. There are prop bets for Dobson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Noah Dobson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus this season, in 24:29 per game on the ice, is 0.

Dobson has a goal in five games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 14 games this season, Dobson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Dobson has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 12 Points 2 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

