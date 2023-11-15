The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Wahlstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom stats and insights

Wahlstrom has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Wahlstrom averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:32 Home L 4-2 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

