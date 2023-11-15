Will Owen Tippett Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 15?
When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Owen Tippett light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Tippett stats and insights
- In four of 15 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- Tippett has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Tippett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|13:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:00
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
