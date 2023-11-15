When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Owen Tippett light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

Tippett has zero points on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:13 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 13:52 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:30 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:56 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:59 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:00 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

