Owen Tippett Game Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes - November 15
The Philadelphia Flyers, Owen Tippett among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Thinking about a wager on Tippett? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Owen Tippett vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)
Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Prediction
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|How to Watch Flyers vs Hurricanes
Tippett Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 15:31 on the ice per game.
- Tippett has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Tippett has a point in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Tippett has an assist in four of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Tippett goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Tippett Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|15
|Games
|5
|10
|Points
|4
|5
|Goals
|2
|5
|Assists
|2
