The Philadelphia Flyers, Owen Tippett among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Thinking about a wager on Tippett? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Owen Tippett vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 15:31 on the ice per game.

Tippett has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tippett has a point in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Tippett has an assist in four of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Tippett goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 5 10 Points 4 5 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

