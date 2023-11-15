Rutgers vs. Georgetown November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) will meet the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.
Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)
- Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)
- Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Rutgers vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Georgetown AVG
|Georgetown Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|69.5
|231st
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|349th
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
