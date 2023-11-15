The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) will meet the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Information

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)

Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 69.5 231st 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 78.1 349th 58th 33.9 Rebounds 33.0 101st 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 5.8 324th 46th 15.1 Assists 11.9 274th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.8 175th

