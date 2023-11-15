Will Ryan McLeod Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 15?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ryan McLeod to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Oilers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
