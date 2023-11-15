The Edmonton Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, are in action Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:51 on the ice per game.

In three of 14 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 14 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nugent-Hopkins' implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 14 Games 5 10 Points 7 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.