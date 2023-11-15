Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 15?
Can we count on Ryan Poehling finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Poehling stats and insights
- Poehling is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).
- Poehling has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|10:14
|Away
|W 5-1
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.