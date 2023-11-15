Can we count on Ryan Poehling finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).

Poehling has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 5-1 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:15 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:42 Home W 4-1 10/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:13 Home W 2-0

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

