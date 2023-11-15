For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan Pulock a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Pulock stats and insights

  • Pulock has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Pulock has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Pulock recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:27 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:31 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 26:32 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 24:44 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:43 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:51 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

