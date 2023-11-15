Wednesday's contest at Rothman Center has the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) matching up with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-66 win as our model heavily favors Saint Peter's.

Based on our computer prediction, Saint Peter's projects to cover the 1-point spread in its matchup versus Fairleigh Dickinson. The over/under is currently listed at 138, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES

YES Where: Teaneck, New Jersey

Teaneck, New Jersey Venue: Rothman Center

Rothman Center Line: Saint Peter's -1

Saint Peter's -1 Point Total: 138

138 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Peter's -115, Fairleigh Dickinson -105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Saint Peter's (-1)



Saint Peter's (-1) Pick OU: Over (138)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

Last season, Saint Peter's was fifth-worst in college basketball on offense (62.1 points scored per game) and 42nd on defense (65.1 points conceded).

On the boards, the Peacocks were 201st in the nation in rebounds (31.4 per game) last year. They were 25th-best in rebounds conceded (27.9 per game).

Saint Peter's was 16th-worst in the nation in assists (10.5 per game) last year.

The Peacocks were 320th in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.9 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (29.3%) last season.

Saint Peter's was the 20th-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.7 per game) and 223rd in 3-point percentage defensively (34.3%) last year.

Saint Peter's took 35.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 64.6% of its shots, with 73.5% of its makes coming from there.

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

Fairleigh Dickinson scored 77.4 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 74.2 points per contest (293rd-ranked).

The Knights grabbed 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

Fairleigh Dickinson put up 14.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 62nd in college basketball.

The Knights were 104th in the country with 11.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 31st with 14.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Knights sank 8.2 treys per game (85th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 34.5% three-point percentage (162nd-ranked).

With 7.8 threes conceded per game, Fairleigh Dickinson ranked 252nd in the nation. It gave up a 35.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 264th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Fairleigh Dickinson last season, 62.1% of them were two-pointers (71.1% of the team's made baskets) and 37.9% were threes (28.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.