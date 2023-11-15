The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) are just 1-point underdogs against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at Rothman Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on YES. The matchup has an over/under of 138 points.

Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES

YES Where: Teaneck, New Jersey

Teaneck, New Jersey Venue: Rothman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Peter's -1 138

Saint Peter's vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Peacocks had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Saint Peter's had a record of 6-4 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter last year (60%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Peacocks a 53.5% chance to win.

Fairleigh Dickinson compiled a 16-17-2 ATS record last year.

The Knights had a record of 7-9, a 43.8% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Fairleigh Dickinson has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138 2022-23 % of Games Over 138 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Peter's 4 12.9% 62.1 139.5 65.1 139.3 127.9 Fairleigh Dickinson 26 74.3% 77.4 139.5 74.2 139.3 147.4

Additional Saint Peter's vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Last year, the Peacocks put up 12.1 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Knights gave up (74.2).

Saint Peter's went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

The Knights put up an average of 77.4 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 65.1 points last season, Fairleigh Dickinson went 10-12-2 against the spread and 16-10 overall.

Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Peter's 13-18-0 5-5 13-18-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 16-17-2 10-6-1 19-15-1

Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Peter's Fairleigh Dickinson 8-6 Home Record 10-5 4-11 Away Record 8-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-1 4-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

