Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) are just 1-point underdogs against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at Rothman Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on YES. The matchup has an over/under of 138 points.
Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Where: Teaneck, New Jersey
- Venue: Rothman Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Saint Peter's
|-1
|138
Saint Peter's vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats
- The Peacocks had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- Saint Peter's had a record of 6-4 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter last year (60%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Peacocks a 53.5% chance to win.
- Fairleigh Dickinson compiled a 16-17-2 ATS record last year.
- The Knights had a record of 7-9, a 43.8% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Fairleigh Dickinson has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 138
|2022-23 % of Games Over 138
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Peter's
|4
|12.9%
|62.1
|139.5
|65.1
|139.3
|127.9
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|26
|74.3%
|77.4
|139.5
|74.2
|139.3
|147.4
Additional Saint Peter's vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Peacocks put up 12.1 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Knights gave up (74.2).
- Saint Peter's went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.
- The Knights put up an average of 77.4 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 65.1 points last season, Fairleigh Dickinson went 10-12-2 against the spread and 16-10 overall.
Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Peter's
|13-18-0
|5-5
|13-18-0
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|16-17-2
|10-6-1
|19-15-1
Saint Peter's vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Peter's
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8-6
|Home Record
|10-5
|4-11
|Away Record
|8-9
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-1
|4-11-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-8-0
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|56.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-1
|4-11-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-10-0
