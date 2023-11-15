Should you wager on Sam Gagner to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420

Gagner stats and insights

Gagner has scored in one of six games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

