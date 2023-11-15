Should you wager on Sam Gagner to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

  • Gagner has scored in one of six games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

