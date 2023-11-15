Will Scott Laughton Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 15?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Scott Laughton a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Laughton stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Laughton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Laughton has no points on the power play.
- Laughton's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Laughton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|10:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
