Will Scott Mayfield score a goal when the New York Islanders face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Mayfield has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:17 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:21 Away W 3-0 10/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

