On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Sean Couturier going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:53 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:10 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 15:06 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:56 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

