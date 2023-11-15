Sean Couturier will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Wednesday at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Couturier in that upcoming Flyers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Couturier vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier's plus-minus this season, in 16:45 per game on the ice, is +1.

In three of 13 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Couturier has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Couturier goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Couturier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 13 Games 1 10 Points 1 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

