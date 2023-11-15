Sean Couturier Game Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes - November 15
Sean Couturier will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Wednesday at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Couturier in that upcoming Flyers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Sean Couturier vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Couturier Season Stats Insights
- Couturier's plus-minus this season, in 16:45 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In three of 13 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Couturier has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Couturier has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Couturier goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.
- There is a 35.7% chance of Couturier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Couturier Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|13
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
