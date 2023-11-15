Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 15?
In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Sean Walker to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Walker stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Walker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Walker has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Walker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:26
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
