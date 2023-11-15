Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 15?
In the upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Sebastian Aho to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aho stats and insights
- Aho is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Aho has picked up one assist on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:33
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.