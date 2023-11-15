How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) take on the Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Prudential Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Great Danes allowed to opponents.
- In games Seton Hall shot better than 49.1% from the field, it went 7-0 overall.
- The Pirates were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Great Danes ranked 266th.
- Last year, the Pirates put up 6.8 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Great Danes allowed (75.2).
- Seton Hall had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- The Great Danes shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.
- Albany (NY) went 8-9 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Great Danes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pirates finished 178th.
- The Great Danes put up just 2.2 more points per game last year (67.3) than the Pirates gave up (65.1).
- When Albany (NY) allowed fewer than 68.4 points last season, it went 5-6.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison
- Seton Hall posted 70.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.9.
- Seton Hall averaged 6.1 threes per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.9 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Albany (NY) scored 70.4 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged away (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Great Danes gave up 6.1 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (77.9).
- At home, Albany (NY) drained 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Albany (NY)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 70-59
|Prudential Center
|11/11/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 85-55
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/18/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/23/2023
|USC
|-
|LionTree Arena
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ UMass
|L 92-71
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Columbia
|W 78-75
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/21/2023
|Army
|-
|SEFCU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.