Will Simon Holmstrom Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 15?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Holmstrom stats and insights
- Holmstrom has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 30.8% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Holmstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:17
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Home
|L 7-4
Islanders vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
