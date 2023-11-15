The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

Holmstrom has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Holmstrom has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 30.8% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:17 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 14:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:53 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:17 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:47 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

