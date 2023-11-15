Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 15?
Should you bet on Travis Konecny to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- Konecny has scored in six of 15 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Konecny has scored two goals on the power play.
- Konecny averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Konecny recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|13:35
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
