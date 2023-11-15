The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Konecny in the Flyers-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Konecny vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 17:49 on the ice per game.

In Konecny's 15 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 15 games this season, Konecny has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In four of 15 games this year, Konecny has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Konecny has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Konecny Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 3 13 Points 3 9 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

