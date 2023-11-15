Travis Konecny Game Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes - November 15
The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Konecny in the Flyers-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Travis Konecny vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Konecny Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 17:49 on the ice per game.
- In Konecny's 15 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In eight of 15 games this season, Konecny has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In four of 15 games this year, Konecny has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Konecny has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Konecny Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|15
|Games
|3
|13
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|2
