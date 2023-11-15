Should you wager on Travis Sanheim to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

Sanheim has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:46 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 25:14 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 27:08 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 29:14 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:35 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:23 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:32 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 3 1 2 27:36 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:31 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

