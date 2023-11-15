Travis Sanheim will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Sanheim in that upcoming Flyers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 25:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Sanheim has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 15 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Sanheim has a point in nine of 15 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Sanheim has an assist in nine of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 5 14 Points 1 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

