Tyson Foerster Game Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes - November 15
Tyson Foerster will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Does a wager on Foerster intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Tyson Foerster vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)
Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Prediction
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|How to Watch Flyers vs Hurricanes
Foerster Season Stats Insights
- Foerster's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:13 per game on the ice, is +3.
- Foerster has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.
- Foerster has a point in three games this year through 14 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Foerster has an assist in three of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Foerster's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.
Foerster Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|14
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|1
