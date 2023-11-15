Tyson Foerster will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Does a wager on Foerster intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyson Foerster vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:13 per game on the ice, is +3.

Foerster has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

Foerster has a point in three games this year through 14 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Foerster has an assist in three of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Foerster's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Foerster Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 14 Games 3 3 Points 2 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

