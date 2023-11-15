Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 15?
Can we anticipate Warren Foegele lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Foegele stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Foegele has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- Foegele has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Foegele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:15
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Oilers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
