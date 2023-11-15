Can we anticipate Warren Foegele lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Foegele stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Foegele has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Foegele has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Foegele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:06 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:15 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 2 2 0 13:38 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:43 Home L 3-2 OT

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

