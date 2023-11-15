For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Yegor Zamula a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Zamula has no points on the power play.

Zamula averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:51 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:25 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:43 Away L 5-4 OT

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.