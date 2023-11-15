Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Fancy a bet on Hyman in the Oilers-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Zach Hyman vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Hyman has averaged 19:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Hyman has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 14 games this season, Hyman has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hyman has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hyman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he goes over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 14 Games 5 14 Points 12 8 Goals 7 6 Assists 5

