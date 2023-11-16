In the upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on A.J. Greer to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Greer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Greer has scored one goal on the power play.

Greer's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 9:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:41 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 7:01 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:09 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 8:13 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 3-0 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

