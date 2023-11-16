In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Adam Pelech to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Pelech stats and insights

Pelech is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Pelech has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Pelech recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:17 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 4-2 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 3:24 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:18 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:32 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 3-1 10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

