In the upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Adam Ruzicka to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

Ruzicka has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.

Ruzicka's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-2 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 15:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

