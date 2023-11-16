Can we anticipate Alexander Holtz scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

Holtz has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Holtz has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:05 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:40 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 9:47 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:55 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:40 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 10:24 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

