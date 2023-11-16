How to Watch American vs. NJIT on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The NJIT Highlanders (0-2) go up against the American Eagles (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bender Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
American vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
American Stats Insights
- The Eagles made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- American went 13-6 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 340th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 201st.
- Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Eagles averaged were 7.3 fewer points than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).
- American went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.
NJIT Stats Insights
- The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.
- NJIT went 3-4 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 272nd.
- The Highlanders scored only 1.0 more point per game last year (66.9) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (65.9).
- NJIT went 4-5 last season when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
American Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively American performed better in home games last year, averaging 66.6 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game in road games.
- The Eagles allowed 65.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (66.4).
- American made 6.0 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 32.5% away from home.
NJIT Home & Away Comparison
- At home, NJIT scored 67.8 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (66.2).
- In 2022-23, the Highlanders conceded 11.7 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (77.8).
- Beyond the arc, NJIT sunk more trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (35.3%).
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 90-63
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 75-56
|Kaplan Arena
|11/13/2023
|Siena
|W 78-58
|Bender Arena
|11/16/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Bender Arena
NJIT Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 101-60
|Watsco Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 75-48
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/16/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/20/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wagner
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
