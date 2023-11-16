The NJIT Highlanders (0-2) go up against the American Eagles (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bender Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

American vs. NJIT Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
American Stats Insights

  • The Eagles made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • American went 13-6 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 340th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 201st.
  • Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Eagles averaged were 7.3 fewer points than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).
  • American went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

NJIT Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.
  • NJIT went 3-4 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 272nd.
  • The Highlanders scored only 1.0 more point per game last year (66.9) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (65.9).
  • NJIT went 4-5 last season when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively American performed better in home games last year, averaging 66.6 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game in road games.
  • The Eagles allowed 65.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (66.4).
  • American made 6.0 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 32.5% away from home.

NJIT Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, NJIT scored 67.8 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (66.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Highlanders conceded 11.7 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (77.8).
  • Beyond the arc, NJIT sunk more trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (35.3%).

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Villanova L 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/9/2023 @ William & Mary L 75-56 Kaplan Arena
11/13/2023 Siena W 78-58 Bender Arena
11/16/2023 NJIT - Bender Arena
11/19/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
11/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Bender Arena

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 101-60 Watsco Center
11/11/2023 Saint Peter's L 75-48 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/16/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
11/20/2023 Delaware State - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/25/2023 @ Wagner - Spiro Sports Center

