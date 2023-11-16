The NJIT Highlanders (0-2) go up against the American Eagles (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bender Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

American vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American Stats Insights

The Eagles made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

American went 13-6 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Eagles were the 340th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 201st.

Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Eagles averaged were 7.3 fewer points than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).

American went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

NJIT Stats Insights

The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.

NJIT went 3-4 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 272nd.

The Highlanders scored only 1.0 more point per game last year (66.9) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (65.9).

NJIT went 4-5 last season when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

Offensively American performed better in home games last year, averaging 66.6 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game in road games.

The Eagles allowed 65.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (66.4).

American made 6.0 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 32.5% away from home.

NJIT Home & Away Comparison

At home, NJIT scored 67.8 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (66.2).

In 2022-23, the Highlanders conceded 11.7 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (77.8).

Beyond the arc, NJIT sunk more trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (35.3%).

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Villanova L 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/9/2023 @ William & Mary L 75-56 Kaplan Arena 11/13/2023 Siena W 78-58 Bender Arena 11/16/2023 NJIT - Bender Arena 11/19/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena 11/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Bender Arena

NJIT Upcoming Schedule