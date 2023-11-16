Thursday's game between the American Eagles (1-2) and NJIT Highlanders (0-2) matching up at Bender Arena has a projected final score of 81-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored American, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The matchup has no line set.

American vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Washington D.C.

Bender Arena

American vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: American 81, NJIT 60

Spread & Total Prediction for American vs. NJIT

Computer Predicted Spread: American (-21.5)

American (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

American Performance Insights

Last year, American was 326th in the nation on offense (65.4 points scored per game) and 55th on defense (65.9 points allowed).

The Eagles were the 19th-worst squad in the nation in rebounds per game (28.2) but sixth-best in rebounds allowed (26.6) last season.

American was 136th in the nation in assists (13.6 per game) last season.

The Eagles were 285th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.6%) last year.

Defensively, American was 128th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.8 last year. It was third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 38.5%.

American attempted 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 63.9% of its shots, with 74% of its makes coming from there.

NJIT Performance Insights

Offensively, NJIT posted 66.9 points per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 72.7 points per contest at the other end (259th-ranked).

The Highlanders ranked 15th-worst in the country with 34.6 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they pulled down 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball).

NJIT ranked 319th in the country with 11.2 dimes per game.

The Highlanders ranked 19th-worst in the nation with 9.7 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball).

The Highlanders ranked 274th in college basketball with 6.5 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 138th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 7.7 treys conceded per game, NJIT was 240th in the nation. It gave up a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 169th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by NJIT last season, 67.6% of them were two-pointers (73.7% of the team's made baskets) and 32.4% were threes (26.3%).

