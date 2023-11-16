American vs. NJIT November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The American Eagles (0-2) will face the NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
American vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
American Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
NJIT Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
American vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|American Rank
|American AVG
|NJIT AVG
|NJIT Rank
|326th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|340th
|28.2
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|285th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
