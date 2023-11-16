The American Eagles (0-2) will face the NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

American vs. NJIT Game Information

American Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

American vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

American Rank American AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank 326th 65.4 Points Scored 66.9 300th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 340th 28.2 Rebounds 31.4 201st 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 285th 6.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th 136th 13.6 Assists 11.2 319th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 10.4 40th

