The American Eagles (1-2) and the NJIT Highlanders (0-2) meet at Bender Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

American vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Bender Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

American vs NJIT Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles were 13-19-0 against the spread last season.

NJIT put together a 15-13-1 record against the spread last season.

American vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total American 65.4 132.3 65.9 138.6 130.5 NJIT 66.9 132.3 72.7 138.6 136.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional American vs NJIT Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles put up 65.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 72.7 the Highlanders gave up.

American went 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

The Highlanders averaged just 1.0 more point per game last year (66.9) than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

NJIT put together a 7-6-1 ATS record and a 5-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

American vs. NJIT Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) American 13-19-0 14-18-0 NJIT 15-13-1 19-10-0

American vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

American NJIT 8-6 Home Record 5-8 9-9 Away Record 2-15 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 9-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.