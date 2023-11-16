When the New York Islanders face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Anders Lee find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Lee scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Lee has zero points on the power play.

Lee's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:54 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

