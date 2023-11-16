Anders Lee will be among those on the ice Thursday when his New York Islanders face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Lee are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Anders Lee vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Lee has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Lee has registered a point twice this season in 15 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Lee has had an assist in one of 15 games this year.

Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Lee Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 15 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

