The Calgary Flames, Andrew Mangiapane among them, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're considering a wager on Mangiapane against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Mangiapane has averaged 14:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Mangiapane has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mangiapane has a point in six of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 14 games this year, Mangiapane has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Mangiapane goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Mangiapane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 4 8 Points 2 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

