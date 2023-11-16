Can we count on Anthony Duclair finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks match up against the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Duclair averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1 10/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:34 Home L 3-1

Sharks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

