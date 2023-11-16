Here's a look at the injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Blackhawks prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed Andreas Athanasiou C Questionable Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Erik Cernak D Questionable Undisclosed Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Chicago has given up 45 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 15th in the NHL.

Their -11 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Its goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6.5

