Blake Coleman and the Calgary Flames will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Coleman in that upcoming Flames-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Blake Coleman vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman has averaged 15:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Coleman has a goal in four games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in six of 15 games this season, Coleman has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Coleman has had an assist twice this year in 15 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Coleman's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coleman has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coleman Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 4 6 Points 2 4 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

